Megan Thee Stallion Looks 'Little Mermaid'-Chic With New Red Hair

It's no doubt that Megan Thee Stallion is a statement-maker. Whether on the red carpet, on stage, or on social media, the 27-year-old rapper is known to turn heads. On Wednesday, she took to Instagram to show off a gorgeous new look, channeling her inner Little Mermaid with red hair.

"@forbes 30 under 30 💞" she wrote alongside the snaps, referring to the Forbes Under 30 Summit in Detroit where she was a keynote speaker.

She later shared additional pictures that showed her in a classic black dress while she played with her long locks. She simply captioned the post with three heart emojis.

Megan debuted the look at the summit where she spoke about her life as an artist and entrepreneur, including her work as a Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen franchise owner.

"Popeyes is around the corner from anybody who lives in a low-income area. I've been eating this all my life," she told those in attendance. "These areas are food deserts, like we don't really have a lot of options of vegetables or food besides these fast-food restaurants, so how can I get in this space and make it better for people that are like me and living in these spaces?"

"Now that I own my own Popeyes and I am able to open up my own Popeyes, what am I going to put in this Popeyes to make it better for my people? So, that's why I wanted to open it," she added.

"I cannot fake it, if I'm not naturally into it, I don't want to do it, I don't want to sell it." @theestallion speaks to @RandallLane about how she picks her endorsements at the #Under30Summit in Detroit. https://t.co/50h340Mf2W #ForbesUnder30 pic.twitter.com/vfIX4VOFWZ — Forbes (@Forbes) October 4, 2022

When it comes to how she chooses what brands to partner with, Megan explained: "People wanting to use your face and your image to sell their product is easy. But caring about something to me, and caring about who I’m selling something to, and my supporters—I’m not about to get up and talk about something I don’t care about or put my face on something I don’t know about.”

Megan also spoke about working hard to get places. “When you just let people give you things, you don’t get to learn,” she explained. “You didn’t have to go through any hardship. You didn’t have to learn a lesson. You didn’t have to bump your head.”