Megan Thee Stallion Is Honored by Her Hometown of Houston With Key to the City and Her Own Day

Happy Megan Thee Stallion Day! Fans of the 27-year-old rapper have a lot to celebrate after this weekend.

On Sunday, Megan was honored by her hometown of Houston, Texas, with a key to the city and a declaration that May 2 would be known as "Megan Thee Stallion Day."

Sylvester Turner, Mayor of Houston, marked the special occasion with a post on his Instagram page, praising the rapper for her philanthropic pursuits, which include the 2021 launch of the Pete and Thomas Foundation memorializing Megan's mother and father.

"Today, I was proud to take a moment to celebrate the philanthropic contributions of Megan @theestallion along with her family and many of our Council Members. Her contributions to #Houston have helped a tremendous amount of people and uplifted our city when we needed it the most," he captioned a gallery of photos showing Megan and her family at her key-receiving ceremony in Houston.

"During the height of the #COVID19 pandemic in April of 2020, Megan donated supplies, money, and tablets to nursing home residents and staff who were isolated and could not have visitors. The tablets helped them stay connected with loved ones who could not go inside the building," he added. "Megan also has collaborated with Beyoncé, for a remix of her hit song "Savage" that benefited Bread Of Life, Inc, a group that helps donate food to those in need in the Houston area. She is a testament to what it means to live on your own terms."

He noted how the rapper credits her late parents for instilling "the importance of family, education, and community" in her. Turner concluded his post by writing, "I know Megan is just getting started and that she will continue to blaze a trail through the good work of her foundation and her music. Our city will forever hold her up as Megan Thee Stallion, Megan Thee Philanthropist, and Megan Thee Inspiration."

"I really can’t believe I got my own key to my own city," the Texas Southern University graduate said laughing during the ceremony, where she also received a flower bouquet and a black cowboy hat.

Megan acknowledged how special it is that her special day falls on the birthdays of her late mother and grandmother, noting that "both of these women helped me grow into the woman that I am today. I don't know what kind of lady I would be if granny didn't raise me to be so kind and so giving. You could walk by these ladies' house and they givin' out dollars, candy — whatever they've got, they're giving it out the door. And I always felt like I wanted to be just like that. I wanted to be nice like them. They made me feel so beautiful and so loved, and they made everybody they met feel just like that. So I was like, 'When I grow up, I wanna be just like them.'"

Megan celebrated on her Instagram page as well, giving love to her fans and her late mother and grandmother, who both passed away in 2019. "Thank you Mayor @sylvesterturner for honoring me today and I will continue to give back to the city that made me who I am today," she captioned the post.