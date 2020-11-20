Megan Thee Stallion Drops 'Good News' Album With 'Shots Fired' at Tory Lanez

Ready for some good news? Megan Thee Stallion's debut studio album is out now!

The rapper dropped a 17-track album, Good News, on Friday, which features her "Savage" remix with Beyoncé, as well as brand new collabs with DaBaby, SZA, City Girls and more.

Megan spoke with ET last week about the exciting milestone of releasing her first studio album -- as well as the music video for her newest single, "Body" -- after topping the charts with hits like "Savage" and her Cardi B collab, "WAP," over the last year.

"If you know me, and you kept up with the things I said, I was always super scared to drop a project titled an 'album,' because that's such a commitment," the rapper admitted. "That's like, a husband and I just want to date and have fun -- these are mixtapes, these are projects, EPs. It just felt like marriage saying, 'This is an album.'"

"For me to actually get committed and call something an album, I feel very mature. I feel like we have a lot of growth that happened over the past year. I titled it Good News, because yes, we've been having an extremely crazy year and it felt like we were given bad news back to back. I felt Megan Thee Stallion needed to drop some good news."

The album's buzzed-about leadoff track, "Shots Fired," also includes Megan's official, lyrical clap back at Tory Lanez, following her claims that he shot her in the feet after a party in July.

"Who you taking shots at, goofy-a** bitch? / Watching me succeed from your knees, sucking d**k / I know you want attention from the n***** that I get / I'm a steak, you a side plate / Shrimp, stay in your place," she raps in the song.

In October, Tory was charged with assaulting Megan during the alleged shooting incident in the Hollywood Hills in July. Tory was charged with a felony count of assault with a semiautomatic firearm, a felony count of carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle and for personal use of a firearm.

Megan was also granted a protective order against Tory in October. The "WAP" rapper has been vocal about the situation, claiming multiple times that Tory shot at her, with bullet fragments allegedly hitting her feet, requiring emergency surgery.

Tory responded to the charges by denying the accusations in a tweet that read, "The truth will come to the light," and last week, officially pleaded not guilty in the assault case.

Good News also dropped just ahead of Megan's performance at the 2020 American Music Awards on Sunday, where she'll showcase one of her new tracks. After presenting at last year's awards, the rapper is also one of the most-nominated artists of the night, scoring five AMA nods -- the most of any female performer.

"I'm always surprised and I'm always excited and happy," she said of getting to perform on the awards show stage. "I just always want to impress my Hotties. Like, I always want them to feel like they went on the journey with me -- and they are going on the journey with me. So I'm just so excited to be in the spot that I am now, because for everybody who's been watching me until this point, you know how hard I worked and you know how passionate I am about music and just the fact that we made it this far. Like, we need to pat all ourselves on the back."

Good News is available now. For more on Megan Thee Stallion's major year, check out the video below.