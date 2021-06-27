Megan Thee Stallion Brings the Heat With Steamy 'Thot Sh*t' Performance at 2021 BET Awards

Megan Thee Stallion is bringing "Thot Sh*t" to the 2021 BET Awards. Fresh from her return to social media, the 26-year-old rapper didn't hold back when she took the stage at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday.

Taking inspiration from her already-iconic "Thot Sh*t" music video, Meg's performance highlighted her talented dancers and their rump-shaking moves as they twerked onstage. Sporting an icy blonde wig, a black and sheer bodysuit with matching boots and dark shades, the rapper made sure all eyes were on her as she rapped and danced with her crew, proving that those knees will never fail her.

Meg is tied with DaBaby for the most nominations this year, with seven nods each. The "Body" rapper has earned nominations in almost all the top categories, including Best Female Hip Hop Artist, Video of the Year, Album of the Year and Best Collaboration for her features with DaBaby and Cardi B.

In a statement ahead of this year's BET Awards, host Taraji P. Henson said it would be something "unlike anything we have ever seen before." She also praised the ceremony's aim to especially highlight Black women.

"For more than 20 years, the BET Awards have been a celebration of Black creativity, art and excellence," Henson said. "Returning live, this year's show will be unlike anything we have ever seen before, and I am honored to be sharing the stage with so many powerful and prolific women in music and entertainment. The BET Awards will once again be at the forefront of Black culture."

The BET Awards is in full swing. See the full list of nominations here, and be sure to keep up with ET's winner's list throughout the night.