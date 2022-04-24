Megan Thee Stallion Breaks Down in Tears as She Recounts Shooting Allegedly Involving Torey Lanez

In an interview with Gayle King, airing Monday on CBS Mornings, the 27-year-old gets emotional as she details the shooting that saw bullet fragments allegedly hitting her feet, requiring emergency surgery.

“There was an argument in the car," King asks the rapper. “There was an argument because I was ready to go, and everybody else wasn’t ready to go,” the "Plan B" rapper said as she began to cry.

“But that’s like normal friend stuff. We fuss about silly stuff all the time. But I never put my hands on anybody. I never raised my voice too loud. Like, this was one of them times, where it was like it shouldn’t have got this crazy.”

“It shouldn’t have escalated,” King asks.

Megan, whose real name is Megan Pete, detailed the alleged incident further. “So, I get out of the car and it’s like, everything happens so fast,” she adds.

“And all I hear is this man screaming, he said, ‘Dance bitch,” and he started shooting. And I'm just like ‘Oh my god,’ like he shot me a couple of times,” she says through tears.

Adding, “I was so scared.”

King asks the GRAMMY-winning rapper to clarify Lanez’s alleged position during the incident.

“He was standing up over the window, shooting. And I didn’t even want to move,” the “WAP” rapper adds.

“I didn’t want to move too quick cause I’m like, ‘If I take the wrong step, I don’t know if he’s gonna shoot something that’s like super important. I don’t know if he was going to shoot me and kill me,’” she adds through more tears.

King asks again, “Were you afraid for your life at that time?”

“I was really scared because I had never been shot at before,” Megan adds before the clips ends. The full interview airs on April 25.

Lanez, whose real name is Daystar Peterson, was charged with assaulting Megan during an alleged shooting incident in the Hollywood Hills in July. He was charged with a felony count of assault with a semiautomatic firearm, a felony count of carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle and for personal use of a firearm. Lanez responded to the charges by denying the accusations in a tweet that read, "The truth will come to the light."

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

The “Say It” rapper has plead not guilty to all the charges. Earlier this month, Lanez was taken into custody in a downtown Los Angeles courtroom for allegedly violating the terms of a pre-trial protective order.

L.A. County Superior Court Judge David Herriford agreed with prosecutors that some of Lanez's recent social media posts appeared to be messages directed at Megan Thee Stallion. The judge ordered that Lanez no longer make any public mention of the case or the victim.

L.A. County Superior Court Judge David Herriford set bail at $350,000. The singer posted the bail later that day and was released. The case is expected to go to trial in September.