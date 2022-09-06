Megan Hilty's Sister, Brother-in-Law and Their Child Die in Sea Plane Crash

Megan Hilty's family is coping with a devastating loss as her sister, brother-in-law and their child were killed in a plane crash on Sunday.

The U.S. Coast Guard confirms to ET that Lauren Hilty, Ross Mickel and their child, Remy Mickel, were among the passengers and crew onboard a sea plane that crashed into the waters of Mutiny Bay off Whidbey Island. So far, one deceased individual has been recovered from the water and was transferred to the Island County coroner. That individual has not yet been positively identified.

According to a statement from the family, as published by Seattle NBC affiliate KING 5, Hilty's sister, Lauren, was pregnant with a baby boy at the time of the crash.

"We are deeply saddened and beyond devastated at the loss of our beloved Ross Mickel, Lauren Hilty, Remy and their unborn baby boy, Luca. Our collective grief is unimaginable. They were a bright and shining light in the lives of everyone who knew them. Although their time with us was too short, we will carry their legacy forward," the statement reads. "We want to thank all the first responders, emergency service agencies of Whidbey Island, Island County, the United States Coast Guard (USCG), Naval Air Station Whidbey Island (NASWI), and the private citizens who participated in the search and rescue efforts following the crash. The enormous outpouring and support we have received from our friends, family, and the public has been overwhelming. Our hearts go out to the families and friends of those who also lost loved ones on-board. At this difficult time, we are requesting that our privacy be respected as we grieve the loss of our family members."

Hilty, 41, notably starred on NBC's Smash in 2012 and was nominated for a Tony in 2016 for her role in the Broadway show, Noises Off. She is also known for playing Patsy Cline -- who died in a plane crash -- in the Lifetime TV movie, Patsy and Loretta.

Mickel was the owner of Ross Andrew Wineries in Medina, Washington. According to the KING 5 report, nine adults and one child were aboard the aircraft at the time of the crash. The plane was flying from Friday Harbor, a San Juan tourist destination, to Renton Municipal Airport.