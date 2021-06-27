Megan Fox Says She's Put 'the B in #LGBTQIA for Over Two Decades'

Megan Fox is celebrating Pride. The 35-year-old actress took to Instagram on Sunday to show off her rainbow manicure -- and declare she's been "Putting the B in #LGBTQIA for over two decades."

Fox, who has spoken about bisexuality in the past.

"I think people are born bisexual and they make subconscious choices based on the pressures of society," she said in a 2009 interview with Esquire. "I have no question in my mind about being bisexual," she added.

Fox added two rainbow emoji in her caption on Sunday, and tagged the non-profit organizations MoveOn and Into Action.

The actress -- who is currently dating Machine Gun Kelly and shares three kids with estranged husband Brian Austin Green -- has also used her social media to speak out about LGBTQ+ rights.

In 2019, she urged her followers to help take action to stop anti-LGBTQ legislation in Tennessee. "My home state of Tennessee is on the verge of passing a 'Slate of Hate.' A slew of anti-LGBTQ bills including business license to discriminate, child welfare and anti-trans bills," she wrote at the time.

