Megan Fox Promotes Boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly's Album With Sultry Instagram Video

Megan Fox is supporting her beau! The 34-year-old actress took to Instagram on Wednesday to promote boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly's latest album, Tickets to My Downfall.

In the sexy clip, Fox -- sporting a black choker, colorful hooded cape and dramatic makeup -- lip syncs along to the track "body bag" while dancing for the camera.

"The deluxe version of Lamby’s @machinegunkelly album is out now," she captioned the clip. "This is one of my favorite songs. My audio is sh**ty because technology hates me."

"Also don’t worry I’m dressed like this not because I’m at an x-rated cosplay convention but because I’m on set for @netflix #nightteeth," she added.

Tickets to My Downfall was released last week. Fox was featured on one interlude titled "Banyan Tree," during which she speaks to her beau about their relationship. Additionally, Fox starred in the video for "Bloody Valentine," another track off of the album.

Fox and MGK met on the set of their upcoming movie, Midnight in the Switchgrass. They began dating after she split from Brian Austin Green, whom she was married to for almost a decade.

The pair hasn't been shy about their affection for each other, with the rapper revealing that he "didn't know what [love] was until me and her made eye contact" during an appearance on Sirius XM's The Howard Stern Show.

"After I made the big chunk of the album, I did fall in love for the first time," he said. "That was my first experience with being open to love and stuff like that. I definitely wasn't set up to believe that that's something that could ever exist."

Watch the video below for more on the couple.