Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Vacation Together in Hawaii Amid Relationship Issues

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are back together, or so it seems!

The actress and the rapper were spotted in Hawaii having dinner at the Four Seasons Hotel on Monday night. In photos obtained by TMZ, the two dressed casual for the outing. He opted for a pink muscle shirt, white shorts and high-top Converse shoes, while she sported a green tank top and black pants.

Eyewitnesses told the outlet that the pair appeared to enjoy each other's company but there were no signs of PDA. On their way out, they reportedly waved to some fans as they headed for a stroll down the beach after dinner.

The public outing comes about a month after rumors of a split seemed to intensify, especially after Megan hit up Vanity Fair's Oscars after-party without MGK. A source previously told ET that Megan and MGK "still have trust issues to work through."

"They have a lot to work out before they can think about moving forward together as partners," the source said. "MGK really loves Megan, and he is hopeful that they can get to a better place and be happy together. He knows he is going to have to go above and beyond to reconcile things with her."

Reports of trouble in paradise began swirling in February when Megan posted cryptic lyrics on Instagram. Around the same time, fans discovered that the actress no longer was following her fiancé on the platform, and had deleted photos of him from her account. Megan later deactivated her account entirely.

A source later told ET that the couple had gotten into "a big argument" that left Megan "very upset." Shortly thereafter, Megan and MGK were spotted leaving a marriage counseling office.

The drama unfolded online after people began accusing MGK of cheating on Megan with his guitarist, Sophie Lloyd, something both women have publicly denied.