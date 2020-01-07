Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Cozy Up at LAX Airport

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are taking their romance to new places. The new couple were spotted arriving at LAX airport on Saturday, cozying up as they seemingly prepared for a weekend getaway.

Fox, 34, looked casual in a black T-shirt, ripped jeans and booties as she made her way through the airport in a photo obtained by Page Six. She accessorized her look with a flannel tied around her waist. The mom of three was spotted carrying two masks and a couple bags, while MGK, wearing a denim jacket, white T-shirt and blue pants, carried a couple bags of his own.

The pair packed on the PDA while waiting in the security line, and held hands in another shot.

Fox and her estranged husband, Brian Austin Green, confirmed their split in May, after nearly 10 years of marriage. The pair share sons Noah, 7, Bodhi, 6, and Journey, 3.

Green, 46, opened up about the romance rumors between Fox and Kelly on his podcast last month. "She met this guy, Colson, on set … I've never met him," he said of the rapper, whose real name is Colson Baker. "Megan and I have talked about him. They’re just friends at this point."

Soon after, Fox appeared in Kelly's music video for "Bloody Valentine," and the pair were snapped kissing by paparazzi.

While chatting with Radio.com's Fandemic earlier this month, Kelly was asked what it was like to act alongside the Jennifer's Body star on his music video. He got flustered before replying, "Obviously...great work experience."

“I was playing Megan a lot of the Tickets to My Downfall songs and I had made the call, like, the day before the video," he went on to explain, adding, "And I was like, ‘Can you come over?’ and we shot the video."

