Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green Split After Nearly 10 Years of Marriage

Brian Austin Green and Megan Fox have split again, after nearly 10 years of marriage.

The Beverly Hills, 90210 star confirmed the news on the latest episode of his podcast on Monday, after weeks of speculation the pair had broken up. "I wanted everyone to hear everything from me, and this is it," Green said.

The 46-year-old actor said he and Fox started to grow apart at the end of last year, after Fox was away shooting a film for five weeks.

"Neither one of us did anything to each other. She's always been honest with me. I've always been honest with her," he shared. "We've had an amazing relationship. I will always love her. And I know she will always love me and I know as far as a family what we have built is really cool and really special.”

According to Green, he and Fox will "still do family vacations and holidays as a family and really make that a focus for the kids."

"It sucks when life changes and something that you’re used to, that you’ve been doing for 15 years, you try and not get rid of but you change. There’s the unknown aspect … there’s that pit in my stomach," he said. I really don’t want Megan and I to be at odds … she’s been my best friend for 15 years and I don’t want to lose that."

Green was emotional as he opened up about how things have changed between him and Fox.

"There's this sense of loss of, 'How do I go on with this big part of my life that I've always known and loved and shared changing?' What does that landscape look like? What does that life look like?" he said. "Megan and I talked a lot about it, and a big concern for both of us... people talk s**t about the fact that she's younger than me and all that, but she's really a responsible person, and she really loves the kids and cares about what their life and their experience is. And we talked about that."

"We talked about the fact that separation -- we can't pretend it won't affect the kids, because it will. But the control we have is how it affects the kids," he added.

Green also addressed recent photos of Fox and Machine Gun Kelly, whose real name is Colson Baker. Fox met the rapper while filming their upcoming movie, Midnight in the Switchgrass. "She met this guy, Colson, on set … I’ve never met him," Green said. "Megan and I have talked about him. They’re just friends at this point.”

"I trust her judgment, she’s always had really good judgment," he continued. "I don’t want people to think her or he are villains or that I was a victim in any way."

Fox and Green started dating in 2004 and married in 2010. They share three children together -- Noah, 7, Bodhi, 6, and Journey, 3.

Fox filed for divorce from Green in 2015, but the next May, Fox became pregnant with their third child and confirmed that she and Green had reconciled. In April 2019, Fox officially filed to dismiss her divorce case against Green.

