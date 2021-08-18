Meet the Queens of 'RuPaul's Drag Race UK' Season 3

Bing, bang, bong: A new season of RuPaul's Drag Race UK is imminent, and it's time to meet the queens. (But considering All Stars 6 is still airing, Drag Race Holland recently started up, and Drag Race Philippines was just announced, we do want to take a moment to check in: U.K. Hun?)

Season 3 of Drag Race UK will stream this fall on WOW Presents Plus and notably, among the contestants entering the Werk Room across the pond is returning queen Veronica Green -- who had to leave season 2 prematurely due to COVID -- and the franchise's first-ever cis female queen, Victoria Scone.

"It feels right!" Victoria says of her historic casting. "I definitely didn't invent the art of drag for women. I am not the first and I certainly won't be the last... Me being here is political but you can just have fun with it. That's why I started. I just wanted to entertain people and that's what we're going to do! Drag can just be fun!"

Her RuPaul Majesty will assume her seat at the judging table alongside Michelle Visage, Graham Norton and Alan Carr as the 12 queens compete to become the next The UK’s Next Drag Superstar. Ready to meet the dolls?

Ella Vaday

"I’m the drag Beast from the East. I'm like a Desperate Housewife of Dagenham. A yummy mummy -- a bit garish, a bit classy, a bit Essex-y. I'm very sarcastic and dry."

Scarlett Harlett

"Scarlett is a beautiful woman, with movie star looks. She’s a glamorous diva and when she talks she’s a proper mouthy, cheeky cockney. She’s like Danny Dyer in drag! I’m really proud of my roots and I embrace my working class and cockney heritage in my drag. I don’t think there’s been anyone like me before, East London queens have been on the show before, but not like this."

Choriza May

"As an immigrant queen, I’m someone with a slightly different background to the other queens in the competition, but my drag was born in the UK. There are millions of European immigrants in the UK, and I’m so happy to be representing them as drag queen of the immigrants!"

Elektra Fence

"Elektra is death defying, electrifying and just up for a good time! I love to shock people with my killer dance moves . I’m playful. I’m fun. I’m ready. I’m the Pocket Rocket of drag. My drag is electrifying! An Elektra Fence night is glitter, glamour, disco and dramatic!"

Krystal Versace

"She's a sex goddess. She is the supreme. She is a god. It's the legs, the body, the hips, the waist. High, feminine glam. Super fierce. She is just the ultimate moment. My drag sisters call me the flying squirrel on stage. I’m literally chaos, play the track and I’m darting about, high kicks, flips, cartwheels. Everything! I am a blur!"

Charity Kase

"My drag is not entry level. At a Charity Kase show, you can expect shock, horror, gore, glamour and maybe a little bit of vomit!! You have never seen anything like me here before. Charity Kase is my way of expressing my inner emotions and escaping from the mundane, boring, bland grey world that we live in."

River Medway

"My drag is camp, feel good and shallow. It’s not that deep! Don’t take it too seriously babe. I love to sing live and I love musical theatre. Some people do drag to be looked at like a model. But for me, I want them to get to know me and I want to get to know them, because that is when people really fall in love with you and for me that's the best part."

Kitty Scott-Claus

"Kitty is all singing, all dancing. She's the life and soul of any party and always very funny! I know every queen says that, but there ain’t no party if Kitty’s not there darlin’. Come and have a camp old time with me! I am the future of British drag. I am silly and camp and have everything that old school drag was, but I have the modern edge."

Veronica Green

"You may recognize me from season 2, but if you don’t -- where have you been?! I was flying high, and really enjoying competing in series 2, but the pandemic interrupted filming, and unfortunately, I tested positive for COVID just as filming resumed, so I couldn’t return. It was a big blow, BUT thankfully I received an open invitation from Mama Ru to come back for series 3 -- and I wasn’t gonna turn that down!"

Victoria Scone

"I am a camp, Cardiff, cabaret, disco diva with a lot of spunk. If you come to a Victoria Scone show, you’re going to get all of the divas. A bit of Barbara, a bit of Donna Summer. My drag is high campery, utter nonsense. I am not portraying a real woman. Victoria is a caricature of a woman!"

Vanity Milan

"Vanity is REAL. I am REAL. I grew up in Mitcham, South London where it’s very REAL. I’ve lived in London 29 years, born and bred -- South ‘til the death! And my drag is very South London. The recipe to be Vanity Milan is sugar, spice and everything nice. She is just a humble, performing Drag Queen serving high octane performances with extra spicy flavour."

Anubis

"To be on stage twiddling my hair has been my goal since I was about three years old! I’ve always loved theatre, music, fashion, wigs, singing, dancing, and comedy and as drag was the only real career that incorporated all of my different passions, it had to be drag!"