Meet The 'Eternals': Marvel’s Newest Heroes, in Their Own Words (Exclusive)

Marvel’s newest heroes are almost here!

With Eternals set to hit theaters in just a few weeks, only ET has an exclusive look at a new featurette introducing the team of immortal beings, and the stars that play them in the Chloe Zhao-directed epic.

“It’s a really interesting mix,” declares Gemma Chan, who plays Sersi, in the clip. “Having 10 characters, we’re a big, slightly dysfunctional family.”

Kumail Nanjiani, who plays Kingo, agrees. “I think that Eternals is the most epic movie that Marvel has ever done… [Fans are] really gonna see a movie unlike any they’ve ever seen before.”

So, who are the Eternals? Created by Marvel mastermind Jack Kirby upon his return to the comics empire in the 1970s, the group made their first canonical appearance in The Eternals #1 in 1976. The characters appeared off and on in several short series throughout the years, including a notable 2006 miniseries written by author Neil Gaiman.

A creation of the powerful Celestials, the Eternals are one-half of their experimentation on Earth, diverging from the dangerous and monstrous Deviants. Granted superhuman life spans and unique abilities, the Eternals have lived for centuries on Earth, protecting the unknowing human race from the threats posed by the Deviants.

Though Zhao’s interpretation of the Eternals lore -- which she wrote with screenwriters Patrick Burleigh, Ryan Firpo and Kaz Firpo -- has been kept tightly under Marvel wraps, ET’s exclusive featurette provides a glimpse at each character, and interpretations from the actors themselves.

Sersi, played by Chan, is an empathetic Eternal, with a strong connection to the human race. “She has the power to manipulate matter,” the actress explains. “And she’s had a long-running, on-off relationship with Ikaris.”

#Sersi



Take a look at the brand new character posters for Marvel Studios’ #Eternals and experience the film only in theaters November 5. Get Tickets NOW: https://t.co/zCpW4ecVMp pic.twitter.com/A3s3uovuAD — Eternals (@TheEternals) October 11, 2021

Richard Madden describes Ikaris as “the loyal soldier.” One of the most powerful Eternals, with the ability to fly and project cosmic energy beams from his eyes, he is perhaps more jaded about humanity than his lady love.

#Ikaris



Take a look at the brand new character posters for Marvel Studios’ #Eternals and experience the film only in theaters November 5. Get Tickets NOW: https://t.co/zCpW4ecVMp pic.twitter.com/NvD6Ybfy3r — Eternals (@TheEternals) October 11, 2021

Brian Tyree Henry’s Phastos is the technological whiz of the team. “Phastos can assemble anything out of any kind of technology,” the actor explains. “These superheroes reflect the world we live in.”

#Phastos



Take a look at the brand new character posters for Marvel Studios’ #Eternals and experience the film only in theaters November 5. Get Tickets NOW: https://t.co/zCpW4ecVMp pic.twitter.com/Yu52te5zvb — Eternals (@TheEternals) October 11, 2021

Thena, played by Angelina Jolie, definitely seems to be the “fight first, ask questions later” Eternal, and has a close bond with Gilgamesh. “She’s the goddess of war,” Jolie notes. “She can manifest different weapons, which was really fun.”

#Thena



Take a look at the brand new character posters for Marvel Studios’ #Eternals and experience the film only in theaters November 5. Get Tickets NOW: https://t.co/zCpW4ecVMp pic.twitter.com/smuDXB0ntE — Eternals (@TheEternals) October 11, 2021

As for the strongest Eternal, Don Lee notes that Gilgamesh is “a protector,” who uses his power for good. “His specialty is a strong punch.”

#EternalsGilgamesh



Take a look at the brand new character posters for Marvel Studios’ #Eternals and experience the film only in theaters November 5. Get Tickets NOW: https://t.co/zCpW4ecVMp pic.twitter.com/EHyslssdW4 — Eternals (@TheEternals) October 11, 2021

Lauren Ridloff plays the speedster Makkari, the MCU’s first deaf superhero. “Well, obviously she’s fast,” Ridloff signs in the featurette. “But also, she’s loyal.”

#Makkari



Take a look at the brand new character posters for Marvel Studios’ #Eternals and experience the film only in theaters November 5. Get Tickets NOW: https://t.co/zCpW4ecVMp pic.twitter.com/tuUx61GP14 — Eternals (@TheEternals) October 11, 2021

Though she’s played by 14-year-old Lia McHugh, Sprite has lived just as long as her fellow Eternals. She only looks like the baby of the team, leading to an interesting dynamic. “Sprite can create illusions,” McHugh says of her character. “She’s really sarcastic, especially with Kingo.”

#EternalsSprite



Take a look at the brand new character posters for Marvel Studios’ #Eternals and experience the film only in theaters November 5. Get Tickets NOW: https://t.co/zCpW4ecVMp pic.twitter.com/8x5tUowqW7 — Eternals (@TheEternals) October 11, 2021

Kingo, played by Nanjiani, decided to hide in plain sight when it came to his Earth-bound identity, becoming a Bollywood star. “I would say Kingo is a little self-involved,” Nanjiani admits with a smile.

#Kingo



Take a look at the brand new character posters for Marvel Studios’ #Eternals and experience the film only in theaters November 5. Get Tickets NOW: https://t.co/zCpW4ecVMp pic.twitter.com/eAaPBnnByx — Eternals (@TheEternals) October 11, 2021

Some comic fans describe Druig, who possesses the power of mind control, as aloof, though actor Barry Keoghan sees him with a more righteous motivation: “He stands up for what he believes in, and [thinks] that there shouldn’t be violence.”

#Druig



Take a look at the brand new character posters for Marvel Studios’ #Eternals and experience the film only in theaters November 5. Get Tickets NOW: https://t.co/zCpW4ecVMp pic.twitter.com/SV79TVcdTB — Eternals (@TheEternals) October 11, 2021

And then there’s Ajak. Salma Hayek plays the soulful leader of the Eternals -- originally a male character in the comics -- with a maternal heart, noting, “Her power is healing.”

#Ajak



Take a look at the brand new character posters for Marvel Studios’ #Eternals and experience the film only in theaters November 5. Get Tickets NOW: https://t.co/zCpW4ecVMp pic.twitter.com/giui4IBYqW — Eternals (@TheEternals) October 11, 2021

Watch the full video above. Marvel Studios' Eternals is in theaters on Nov. 5.