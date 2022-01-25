Meagan Good Speaks Out on Divorce From DeVon Franklin, Says It's the 'Most Painful' Experience

During a Twitter Spaces conversation with xoNecole and the cast from Amazon Prime Video's Harlem, the 40-year-old actress shared how she was handling the divorce process and healing from what she calls the "most painful" experience of her life.

"Throughout life, I've always approached relationships as understanding that at some point, they'll get to the place that they're going to, and then they would be over," she said. "I've always had an attitude of like, 'All right, next chapter. We'll see what's next,' and being OK with that and appreciating what you give to someone and what they give to you and sharing a moment in time and in life that you never get back regardless of how it ends. In my situation right now, it's a little bit different because I thought that that would be the last time that I would be doing that and that I would be doing this with that person forever."

The actress and the Hollywood producer/author got married on June 16, 2012 and have no children together. They initially met on the set of their 2011 film, Jumping the Broom, and got engaged in May 2012.

Revealing that the divorce had been in progress since August 2021, she said that divorcing Franklin has been "the most painful thing I've ever experienced in my life."

"Not everything makes sense to me right now, but I do trust God overall and I'm excited to see what this next act of life is going to be and what God has in store and that's all I can really do but even in doing that, I do have gratitude and so much joy in my heart for these past 11 years that DeVon and I have been together," she added. "What he's given into my life and what I was able to give to him, just everything. Every season, every single part of it has been incredible."

Still, even with her optimism for the future and putting her trust "in God, in the process no matter what it is," Good admits that she is still "grieving" her marriage and the bond she shared with Franklin.

"Still grieving, still hurt. It's going to be a long time, but at the end of the day it has made God, even more, my lover and even more my husband, and even brought our relationship to new depths and new heights so I'm in gratitude for that," she said.

Earlier this month, Good appeared on The Real where she reflected on her recent transitions amid her divorce. The Harlem star did not specifically touch on her recent split, but noted how "amazing" certain personal and professional changes have been for her.

"It's been amazing, like so many transitions. Projects that I prayed for, just health transitions, just taking a moment to really take everything in and get myself, my spirit, my soul ready for 40," Good said. "It's been a whirlwind with the show and the movies. It's crazy. It's a blessing."

Good added that she needed to "take a beat" for herself and even stopped drinking in April.

"It was like, OK, I'm going to take a beat for myself. I stopped drinking back in April," she said, before counting the following months. "I think end of August, I think it was? I wanted to just really focus on therapy and dive into some things that I experienced in the past that I haven't spoken about publicly yet and one day I will whenever I feel God's called me to it."

"But I was like, I really need to deal with these things and just sit down and dig in and be really intentional about this next season and this next act of my life," Good noted, adding that her faith is "everything" to her.