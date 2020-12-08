Maya Rudolph Has the Best Reaction to Kamala Harris' VP Nomination

Maya Rudolph is ready to reprise her role as Kamala Harris on Saturday Night Live. On Tuesday, it was announced that Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden chose Sen. Harris as his vice presidential nominee for the 2020 presidential campaign.

"Oh s**t, ruh-roh...I'm as surprised as you are, guys. That's spicy," Rudolph told Entertainment Weekly, when news broke during a roundtable the magazine was conducting at the time. Rudolph received an Emmy nomination this year for her portrayal of Harris.

When asked if she would be up for playing Harris on the NBC sketch show, she was all for it.

"I love going to the show. Any excuse I can get, I love. I just didn't really anticipate traveling during a pandemic, but if there's anyone that can work it out, I'm sure Lorne [Michaels] has some sort of invisible helicopter that can get me there," Rudolph cracked.

"Ever since I was a kid, truly, I wanted to be on any kind of SCTV, Saturday Night Live, and I can't believe that I got to work there, and I can't believe that it's my family still," she added. "I'm so thrilled to even be associated with the show and that I got to go back. It's like the gift that keeps on giving. Honestly, it's my favorite place to play."

SNL's official Twitter also shared a GIF of Rudolph as Harris.

The highlighted tweet on Rudolph's profile is of Harris mentioning Rudolph's SNL appearance.

"That girl being played by @MayaRudolph on @nbcsnl? That girl was me," Harris tweeted on Sept. 29, 2019. Rudolph retweeted, adding, "YES SHE WAS SENATOR HARRIS!!!"

YES SHE WAS SENATOR HARRIS!!! https://t.co/nW9tRdJu6D — Maya Rudolph (@MayaRudolph) September 29, 2019

Biden shared the announcement on Twitter, writing, "I have the great honor to announce that I’ve picked @KamalaHarris -- a fearless fighter for the little guy, and one of the country’s finest public servants -- as my running mate.

"Back when Kamala was Attorney General, she worked closely with Beau. I watched as they took on the big banks, lifted up working people, and protected women and kids from abuse. I was proud then, and I'm proud now to have her as my partner in this campaign," he added.

Aside from people and celebrities praising Biden's running mate, Twitter users couldn't help but share their hopes of seeing Rudolph as Harris in the future.

Come for the @KamalaHarris road to the Vice Presidency, stay for the Maya Rudolph SNL appearances. Love it. Let’s goooooo!!! pic.twitter.com/AZJR95409d — Rob (@RobCabrera) August 11, 2020

The best part of today is hearing that @KamalaHarris is going to be the next Vice President. 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻

💙🇺🇸💙



The second best part of today is knowing that we are going to get to see a lot more of Maya Rudolph!!!!😜🥰 — Meredith Salenger (@MeredthSalenger) August 11, 2020

Friendly reminder Maya Rudolph is up for an Emmy* for playing Kamala Harris on #SNL.



*She's a three-time nominee in 2020, up for Big Mouth and The Good Place too! pic.twitter.com/0CCFkYqwxZ — Chris Harnick (@chrisharnick) August 11, 2020

With the announcement of Kamala Harris as the VP candidate, my twitter trends have switched from wanting to tell me about Nickelback to wanting to tell me about Maya Rudolph. Change is already happening and I welcome it. — Joseph Scrimshaw (@JosephScrimshaw) August 11, 2020

Having Maya Rudolph play Kamala is a good enough reason to vote for Joe Biden! 😊👍 — Joe Shafer (@shaf54) August 11, 2020

I'm admittedly looking forward to 4 yrs of Maya Rudolph too... and yes, great pick! — Jonathan Rochelle (@jrochelle) August 11, 2020

