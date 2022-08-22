Maureen McGovern Shares Posterior Cortical Atrophy Diagnosis, Reveals She Has Alzheimer's Symptoms

Maureen McGovern shared some sad --yet hopeful -- news about her health. The 73-year-old musician revealed that she has been diagnosed with posterior cortical atrophy (PCA) and is showing symptoms of Alzheimer's disease.

McGovern’s Facebook announcement began with a series of pictures from her decades-long career flashing across the screen as she spoke in the background about the singing and theatre career that has “filled my life with joy.”

After listing off her various accomplishments, the Airplane actress shared her diagnosis. “However, my life has now taken a different path. I've been diagnosed with posterior cortical atrophy with symptoms of Alzheimer's or dementia,” she said in the video.

According to the Mayo Clinic, PCA "is a degenerative brain and nervous system (neurological) syndrome that results in difficulty with eyesight and processing visual information." Over time, the condition may cause a decline in cognitive skills. Mayo Clinic notes that PCA is typically caused by Alzheimer's.

“What I do, or what I am still able to accomplish has changed. I can no longer travel or perform in live concerts. In fact, I can no longer drive. How’s that for a kick in the butt?," she quipped. "Of course, it’s a challenge. But it’s certainly not going to keep me from living my life.”

Paul Natkin/WireImage

McGovern shared that it took some time for her to come to terms with this diagnosis, but she realized that her love for music did not go away.

“At first, I began having trouble finding in my mind the things I wanted to say,” she said. “I struggled with the inevitable shock, with fear -- and frankly -- hopelessness. But slowly, I realized that my inner life has not changed. My passion for music and for singing remains profoundly robust.”

She continued, “To me, my music is a language that expresses what often cannot be said with just words. It elevates, expands, heals, brings joy and comfort and eliminates barriers by creating meaningful experiences. So, accepting this new stage of my life, I began to embrace what I have and let it be.”

The entertainer shared that she has built a career in performing alongside, teaching and working with children, and that she will continue to write songs for kids. McGovern’s diagnosis also inspired the next part of her career.

“I will be working to bring more attention and awareness to music therapy," she said. "We are all patients and caregivers at some time in our lives. I have experienced how music and the arts free our spirits and open our hearts to our common humanity.”

The Oscar-winning actress signed off her note with one final message of inspiration for her fans. “I hope you will continue to join me on these next endeavors,” she said. “May all your lives be filled with music.”

McGovern’s video ended with her sitting in a recording studio, performing “How Can I Keep From Singing.”