Matthew Perry Reveals How He Finds Out About His 'Friends' Residual Pay

Speaking with Andy Cohen on SiriusXM’s Andy Cohen Live, Perry opened up about how substantial his Friends residuals are, and how he finds out how much he's made each month.

"Are the Friends checks that come in today, would you characterize them as bountiful checks? Or would you say it's a trickle at this point?" Cohen asked.

"Well, yesterday I bought Iowa," Perry quipped. He added, "Yeah, they're not bad."

"And they come as a text, in form of a text. 'You just made this,' And I go, 'Oh, great,'" Perry explained.

"Great. That being said, I heard you really had your eye on Colorado," Cohen joked.

"Yeah I did," Perry replied. "[But] The Rock got that."

Perry also addressed the current status of his love life and said he "could not be more single."

When asked about his past comments that he had tried to find romance through online dating apps, Perry said he had used them for a while, but had gotten off of them permanently, sharing, "I'm off forever."

"It's not the way to meet people, I don't think," Perry said. "I'm not sure how to meet people, but that's not the way to do it."

"Are you looking for someone who is also sober?" Cohen asked.

"Well, that would be good," Perry said. "But it's not a necessity."

"You know, I wouldn't like to be with somebody who drank so much that you couldn't recognize them," he added. "That would not be good... But, uh, I don't have any rules about that."

