Matthew McConaughey's Wife Camila Alves Aboard Plane Forced to Make Emergency Landing

Camila Alves is thankful for coming out of a frightening flight unscathed. The Brazilian model and designer -- and wife of Matthew McConaughey -- was on board a Lufthansa flight that was forced to make an emergency landing on Wednesday.

The flight was heading from Texas to Germany and had to land at a Virginia airport due to severe turbulence that injured several passengers, NBC News reports.

Alves took to Instagram on Thursday to share details of the harrowing incident, along with a video of the aftermath of the turbulence.

"On Flight last night, plane dropped almost 4000 feet, 7 people went to the hospital, Everything was flying everywhere," she captioned the video, which showed carts, food, trays and blankets littering the aisle of the plane. "To respect the privacy of those around me that’s all I am showing but the plane was a CHAOS And the turbulence keep on coming."

Alves confirmed that she was, in fact, on the Lufthansa flight that had made the news last night, and assured everyone that she was OK.

"Thank God everyone was safe and ok. I must say everyone @marriottbonvoy by the airport of Washington where we had to divert to and spend the night was so kind! And we made it to the bar with 1 minute before closing…slept well, getting on new flight today," she added. "To the journey I continue."

Seven passengers on Lufthansa Flight 469 were taken to the hospital following the plane's unscheduled emergency landing at Dulles International Airport, according to reports. The Federal Aviation Administration said it is investigating the incident.