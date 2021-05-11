Matt Damon Reacts to Ben Affleck Hanging Out With Ex Jennifer Lopez

Matt Damon has nothing but love for Bennifer! The 50-year-old Stillwater actor appeared virtually on the Today show on Tuesday where co-hosts Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb immediately grilled him about the romance rumors surrounding his longtime pal, Ben Affleck, and his ex-fiancée, Jennifer Lopez.

Affleck and Lopez, or "Bennifer" as they were commonly referred to when they were together from 2002 to 2004, have been photographed spending time together following Lopez's recent split from fiancé Alex Rodriguez.

"Your friend Ben Affleck and a little thing we call Bennifer, how do you like them apples?" Guthrie asked Damon, referencing a line from his and Affleck's movie, Good Will Hunting.

"There's not enough liquor in the world for you to get me to say something about that," Damon teased, appearing from inside of a local Australian pub.

Kotb pressed Damon as to whether news of Affleck and Lopez hanging out had made it to Australia. "How did you know that Bennifer was even a thing?" she asked.

"I just heard you guys. That's the first time I heard about it," he claimed.

Guthrie added, "What did you think?"

"It's a fascinating story," Damon replied. "I love them both. I hope it's true. That would be awesome."

“As a parent, it’s really personal.”



Matt Damon joins us from Australia to talk about his upcoming film #Stillwater, in which he plays a father willing to go to any lengths to protect his daughter. pic.twitter.com/kOWSoof4LI — TODAY (@TODAYshow) May 11, 2021

Damon later returned for Today with Hoda and Jenna where he was asked if he talks to Affleck regularly.

"I talk to him every day, but we don't talk about personal stuff, we just talk about the movie," Damon said of his and Affleck's upcoming film, The Last Duel.

Affleck and Lopez were recently photographed in Montana together as they traveled over Mother's Day weekend.

When Kotb mentioned that the photos looked like "no time has passed," Damon quipped, "She looks like she did 20 years ago. She looks incredible. He, I can tell you, I see him up close. He's definitely changed. He's aged. He looks like a 48-year-old man. She does not. I don't know what secret she has, but she looks amazing."

Actor Matt Damon tells us about his emotional role in the new film “Stillwater,” and weighs in on reports that his good friends Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are back together. pic.twitter.com/Qx2IfdQrZH — TODAY with Hoda & Jenna (@HodaAndJenna) May 11, 2021

The exes have been looking cozy lately, adding plenty of fuel to the romance rumors.

"They have a good time when they're hanging out and things have been easy, fun and exciting between them," a source previously told ET. "They've stayed in touch over the years, so the two of them reconnecting isn't a huge surprise to their friends. Ben is protective over J.Lo and they're trying to be as low key as possible."

Damon wasn't the only star discussing Affleck and Lopez on Tuesday morning. Comedian Chris Rock also quipped about the A-listers' reunion on Good Morning America.

"I'm so happy Jennifer and Ben are back, so happy. Man, I gotta get on that Raya app. J.Lo's on Raya? Man, I gotta get in there. Gigli 2! Are you guys excited?" he joked, referencing Affleck and Lopez's 2003 film, Gigli.