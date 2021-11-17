'Masked Singer': The Mallard & The Caterpillar Get Pecked In Group B Semifinals Double Elimination!

*Caution: Spoilers ahead!*

The competition on season 6 of The Masked Singer is truly heating up! Wednesday's Group B semifinals saw not one but two costumed contestants get the boot.

This week, The Queen of Hearts, The Mallard, Banana Split and The Caterpillar all took to the stage to give it their best shot. However, despite a fun country classic from The Caterpillar and a crowd-pleasing pop-rock performance from The Mallard -- they couldn't stave off elimination.

The first contestant to get his wings clipped was The Mallard. While his high-energy rendition of Sugar Ray's "Fly" got the crowd on their feet, it wasn't quite enough to keep him in the game.

Before the unmasking, the show's panel of celebrity "detectives" -- including Robin Thicke, Nicole Scherzinger, Ken Jeong and Jenny McCarthy, as well as guest panelist Cheryl Hines -- made their final guesses. The guesses proved to be truly all over the place -- ranging from Jason Aldean to Dog the Bounty Hunter to George Foreman -- and none were even close.

After the traditional chant of "Take It Off!" The Mallard revealed himself to be none other than Duck Dynasty star Willie Robertson!

Robertson laughed at the myriad of suggestions and admitted that performing on the show was "one of the hardest things I've ever done!"

After The Mallard flew the coop, the audience voted again and The Caterpillar ended up getting stomped out of the competition.

The slew of panelists guesses were just as wild and far-ranging as they were for The Mallard -- including Owen Wilson, AJ McLean and Jim Parsons -- and not one of the panelists came close.

The Caterpillar, it turns out, was Queer Eye star Bobby Berk!

The panel were absolutely blown away by his unmasking, and couldn't believe how talented of a singer he truly is.

"Thank you guys for being out there in the world and entertaining people. More than ever we need amazing people like you who make us smile," Berk told the panel. "No matter how stupid some of the things you say are, they make us smile!"

This means fans will see The Queen of Hearts and Banana Split face of against The Skunk and The Bull as this heated season of The Masked Singer continues.

Check out the gallery below for a look at every single contestant who has ever had to "take it off" over the past five seasons of the show!