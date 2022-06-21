Martha Stewart Tests Positive For COVID-19, Is 'Heartbroken' To Miss Hosting Event

Martha Stewart has tested positive for COVID-19. The lifestyle guru and media mogul shared the news to Instagram on Tuesday evening.

"This evening, I planned to host a garden party at The Plaza on behalf of my favorite skincare line, @mariobadescu. But I’m sad to report that I tested positive for Covid-19," Stewart wrote in the caption of a video showing part of the display set up at the planned garden party.

Stewart, 80, told fans, "I am feeling fine but I am sticking to the rules and isolating," which means she wasn't able to attend the function as planned.

"I’m heartbroken to be missing the celebration of over 50 years of amazing skincare and the launch of ‘The Martha Facial’ at their NYC flagship - which is a special offer of the facial I’ve been receiving there for more than forty years!" she added. "Cheers to what I’m sure will be a fabulous event."

In January 2021, Stewart took to social media to share that she'd gotten vaccinated for the coronavirus, and encouraged others to do the same.

On Monday, actress and Jeopardy! host Mayim Bialik announced she has tested positive for COVID-19 as well and took to Instagram to share an update on her condition and warn followers that the virus is "no joke."

