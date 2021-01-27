'Married to Medicine' Season 8 Trailer Is Here and There's a New Cast Member

Emotions are running high in the upcoming season of Married to Medicine.

On season 8 of the Bravo reality series, the women are faced with their fair share of highs and lows amid the coronavirus pandemic as some of them work on the frontlines to help with COVID-19 testing. "This is the most significant medical mission we've ever done," says Dr. Jacqueline Walters.

The trailer also shows footage from the Black Lives Matter protests in Washington D.C. and the cast sitting down with Rev. Al Sharpton.

Amid all this, the women are still facing drama within their inner circle, which includes newcomer Anila Sajja, who is good friends with Toya Bush-Harris and is married to Dr. Kiran Sajja, a successful oculofacial plastic surgeon. Anila is adamant that the other cast members know she's "not just a doctor's wife," but she seems to be having some problems at home.

"I'm looking to build my dream house," Anila tells her husband. "Your dream house is becoming a nightmare," Kiran bites back.

There's also some tension between Dr. Contessa Metcalfe and her husband, Dr. Scott Metcalfe. "Tell me are you in it or are you out?" Contessa asks her husband point blank. "I'm not going to do all this today," he replies.

Anila,Toya, Jacqueline Dr. Walters, Dr. Simone Whitmore, Dr. Heavenly Kimes, Dr. Contessa Metcalfe and their friends, Lisa Nicole Cloud, Quad Webb and Kari Wells, return to Bravo on Sunday, March 7, at 9 p.m. ET/PT.