Maroon 5 Announces Las Vegas Residency Amid Adam Levine Cheating Scandal

Adam Levine isn't letting controversy derail his career plans. Maroon 5 is headed to Las Vegas for a brand-new residency in early 2023, the band announced on Tuesday.

M5LV The Residency is set to kick off on Friday, March 24 at Dolby Live at Park MGM, with 16 dates planned through August. Tickets go on sale to the public on Monday, Oct. 3 at 10 a.m. PT, following select pre-sale opportunities later this month. See the complete list of performance dates here.

The news comes days before Maroon 5 is scheduled to perform in Las Vegas for The Shaquille O'Neal Foundation's "The Event" fundraiser on Oct. 1. The star-studded performance at the MGM Grand Garden Arena will also include H.E.R., Maren Morris, John Mulaney and Pitbull.

Later this year, the band will close out their 2022 world tour in Asia.

Levine is currently expecting his third child with wife Behati Prinsloo and recently found himself embroiled in scandal after an Instagram model released a series of TikToks, where she alleged that she and the “Pay Phone” singer had an affair.

Following the accusations, Levine took to his personal social media to release a statement and deny the cheating allegations but admit to being inappropriate.

"A lot is being said about me right now and I want to clear the air," the father of two began in a statement released on his Instagram Story. "I used poor judgement in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner. I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period of my life."

Levine added that he and his wife had addressed the situation. "I have addressed that and taken proactive steps to remedy this with my family," he wrote. "My wife and my family is all I care about in this world. To be this naive and stupid enough to risk the only thing that truly matters to me was my greatest mistake I could ever make. I will never make it again. I take full responsibility. We will get through it and we will get through it together."

Since then, numerous women have come forward with their own allegations of receiving flirty social media messages and likes from Levine.

