Markie Post, 'Night Court' and 'The Fall Guy' Actress, Dead at 70

Actress Markie Post has died at the age of 70. She had been battling cancer for almost four years.

Post's rep confirmed her death to ET. Post was determined to keep up acting even after being diagnosed, working on the Lifetime Christmas movie, Four Christmases and a Wedding and the ABC series The Kids Are Alright.

“But for us, our pride is in who she was in addition to acting; a person who made elaborate cakes for friends, sewed curtains for first apartments and showed us how to be kind, loving and forgiving in an often harsh world,” her family said in a statement to Deadline.

Post started her acting career in the late '70s with more than 75 credits to her name. She is best known for her recurring role as Terri Michaels in the series The Fall Guy, and for her role as Christine Sullivan on the series Night Court.

She played Mary's mom in the hit 1998 comedy There's Something About Mary alongside Cameron Diaz and had a recurring role on Chicago P.D. as Barbara "Bunny" Fletcher, the mother of Sophia Bush's Erin Lindsay.

Chicago P.D. star Bush honored Post in a touching Instagram selfie with the late star.

"My sweet sweet Markie… I don’t have the words. Devastated comes to mind. Crushed. Heartbroken. This woman. This ray of sunshine. Pure light. And goodness," Bush wrote. "Markie was the kind of set momma who made you feel invincible and gave you permission to be vulnerable and tender. I’ll never forget that mystical power. That rare duality."

Post is survived by her husband, Michael A. Ross, daughters, Kate Armstrong Ross and Daisy Schoenborn, and her 5-month-old granddaughter.