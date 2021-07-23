Mark Wahlberg Shares Rare Photo of His Kids

Mark Wahlberg's getting in some quality family time while also working on his strength training! The 50-year-old actor shared a rare photo of three of his four kids in the pool.

In the shot, Wahlberg's two sons, Michael, 15, and Brendan, 12, are clinging to him while attempting to dunk him into the pool.

"They never got me under! 😤🤣❤️" he captioned the cute post.

Wahlberg is also dad to daughters Ella, 17, and Grace, 11, whom he shares with wife Rhea Durham.

ET recently spoke with Wahlberg, who discussed navigating his fame in relation to his kids.

"Me being in the public eye, there are pros to that, but there's a lot of cons," he explained. "My kids wanna have their own identity, you know? I'm not allowed to get out of the car at football practice or a game. I gotta sit in the car and watch."

"At first I took it personally, because I wanna be there to support them, but supporting them is by making them feel comfortable in what they're doing and them having their own identity too," he continued. "It's very difficult."