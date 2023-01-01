Marie Osmond Debuts Blonde Hair in Rare Photo With Husband Steve Craig

It's out with the old and in with the new for Marie Osmond!

The 63-year-old entertainer took to Instagram on Friday and revealed she ditched her trademark brunette hairdo for blonde locks. She's pictured with her husband Steve Craig, whom she first tied the knot with in 1982. They divorced in 1985 but remarried in 2011.

In the photo, Osmond can be seen wearing a black sweater and Mickey Mouse print sweatpants. She's smiling as Craig, decked out in a Nike fleece and grey sweats, puts his arm around her. A second photo shows the photo Osmond snapped of Craig walking hand in hand with their grandchildren.

She captioned the post, "After we finished the #CandlightCelebration at Epcot, I’ve been blessed to spend the week with my family here at Walt Disney World!🥰💕 I hope you have all had a relaxing and wonderful week!"

It's unclear when Osmond decided to change her hairdo, but she's been rocking a brunette look for as long as anyone can remember. Back in March 2020, at the height of the pandemic, Osmond, at the time quarantining with Craig at their Utah home, opened up to ET about having to FaceTime her hairstylist for tips on how to take care of her hair while unable to visit a professional amid the pandemic.

"I called her up and I said, 'How does it look?' and she goes, 'You're right, you really can't do hair, can you?'" Osmond said with a laugh, before showing ET her chic updo that she got instructions on. "She talked me through this. She made me pin this all forward in a ponytail, and she said, 'Now you pull it over your grays and then they can't see it.'"

"She told me what to do," she added. "It's fun because there's all kinds of ways you can hide things and do things that saves time and money, and right now when people can't go ... I do know how to color my hair. I just don't have any of the coloring things here so she's sending me some."