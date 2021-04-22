Marie Kondo Welcomes Baby No. 3 -- See the Cute Pic!

Marie Kondo's family has gotten a little bigger! The famed organizing consultant has welcomed her third child with husband Takumi Kawahara.

Kondo took to Instagram on Thursday to share the exciting news, alongside an adorable snapshot of her newborn son.

"It’s a boy!" Kondo wrote. "I am over the moon to welcome this bundle of joy into our family."

The Tidying Up With Marie Kondo star, 36, added, "We are all doing well. Now comes the fun part -- spending this special time with our little guy. ✨🍼"

Kondo and her husband are already parents to daughters Satsuki and Miko.

The organization icon and KonMari founder first announced she was pregnant back in January, writing, "I have some news! Another bundle of joy on the way. 💖," alongside a post of herself cradling her baby bump on Instagram.

Congrats to the happy family!