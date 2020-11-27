'Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special' Gets Star-Studded First Trailer

Mariah Carey is here to save 2020, with the help of a few famous friends. The GRAMMY winner is joining forces with Tiffany Haddish, Billy Eichner, Ariana Grande, Jennifer Hudson and more in her upcoming Apple TV+ project, Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special.

The first trailer for the special was released on Friday, giving a sneak peek at the epic holiday extravaganza and its many celeb guests. In addition to Haddish, Eichner and Grande, Snoop Dogg, Jermaine Dupri, Misty Copeland and Mykal-Michelle Harris will also appear, as well as Carey's kids with Nick Cannon, Moroccan and Monroe.

"This Christmas, we could all use a little magic!" Carey says in the trailer, which is introduced by Haddish. Watch below.

The soundtrack single and new music video for "Oh Santa!," co-written by and featuring Carey performing with Ariana Grande and Jennifer Hudson, will be distributed by Sony Music and released on Apple Music and other streaming platforms on Dec. 4.

The companion soundtrack to the special is full of brand new interpretations, and will also include Snoop Dogg and Jermaine Dupri as additional musical guests, in addition to a new version of "Sleigh Ride." The soundtrack will be available exclusively on Apple Music on Dec. 4, and all other platforms on Dec. 11.

Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special will launch globally on Friday, Dec. 4 on Apple TV+. See more on Carey in the video below.