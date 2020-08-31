Mariah Carey Recalls 'Extremely Uncomfortable' Pregnancy Questions During Ellen DeGeneres Interview

Mariah Carey is opening about her "extremely uncomfortable" appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. In an interview with Vulture, singer recalls how she was pressured to announce her pregnancy in 2008, when DeGeneres challenged her to drink champagne as a way to either confirm or deny rumors that were circulating at the time.

Clips from the interview began resurfacing recently amid news of the ongoing investigation into The Ellen DeGeneres Show following allegations "toxic" workplace environment.

"I was extremely uncomfortable with that moment is all I can say. And I really have had a hard time grappling with the aftermath," Carey tells Vulture. "I wasn’t ready to tell anyone because I had had a miscarriage," she says.

"I don’t want to throw anyone that’s already being thrown under any proverbial bus, but I didn’t enjoy that moment," Carey adds, noting that there's "an empathy that can be applied to those moments that I would have liked to have been implemented. But what am I supposed to do?"

Shortly after the interview, Carey suffered a miscarriage. She went on to welcome twins Monroe and Moroccan in 2011 with her then-husband, Nick Cannon.

Not the girls pulling out videos with Mariah and Ellen 😬 pic.twitter.com/3ruZl7cky9 — 𝒔𝒆𝒃𝒊 ✯ (@IGORTHUGS) August 25, 2020

"I can't believe you did this to me, Ellen," Carey said in the years-old clip. "This is peer pressure. What Ellen is doing, this is peer pressure."

"Let's toast to you not being pregnant," DeGeneres replied, as she poured champagne.

"Oh my goodness. I can't believe it," Carey said. "Why would you toast to that?"

In the clip, Carey went on to say it's "too early" for her to drink before appearing to take a small sip of the champagne.

"You're pregnant!" DeGeneres exclaimed, which Carey, who went on to appear on the show five more times, denied.

Earlier this month, amid the current investigation into the workplace culture at the daytime talk show, DeGeneres apologized to about 200 members of her staff during a video call. A source told ET that DeGeneres was "very real, unscripted, raw and honest" during her apology, which came at the start of production for the new season.

Following the allegations, executive producers Ed Glavin and Kevin Leman and co-executive producer Jonathan Norman parted ways with the show, while house DJ Stephen "tWitch" Boss was named a co-executive producer.

