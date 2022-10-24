Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon's 'Diva' Daughter Shares a Mommy-and-Me Twinning Moment

Mariah Carey is sharing a matchy-matchy moment with her daughter! Mimi and "Roe Roe," as the songstress calls daughter Monroe, posed for a cute mommy-and-me snapshot while rocking braids and gorgeous curls and adorably similar ensembles.

"Roe Roe Diva!👑…And MImi!!🦋💎" Carey captioned one image, in which the mother-daughter duo strike a smiling pose in what looks like a wardrobe dressing room. In another shot taken outside on a sidewalk, she simply writes: "My 🦋💎."

Monroe, 11, is one of two children Carey shares with her ex-husband, Nick Cannon, along with her twin brother, Moroccan.

Last month, both Carey's children were featured in a humorous re-imagining of her "Honey" music video to mark its 25th anniversary. In the TikTok video, Carey sits in a makeup chair pretending to be held captive by kidnappers. The star lip-syncs her character's infamous pleas in Spanish as Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown and her boyfriend, Jake Bongiovi, play the part of the buffoonish mobsters that try to interrogate her.

Carey's boyfriend, Bryan Tanaka, and her kids also play villains in the video.

"Honey" was the lead single off Carey's sixth studio album, Butterfly, which was released on Sept. 16, 1997. Recently, the 52-year-old singer announced the release of a special 25th-anniversary edition of Butterfly, which includes eight new bonus tracks from the album's recordings and a documentary about the making of the "Honey" music video.

As we head into "All I Want for Christmas" season, Carey is also gearing up to release her first-ever children's book -- The Christmas Princess -- which is available now for pre-order on Amazon ahead of its Nov. 1 release.