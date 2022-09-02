Maren Morris Reacts to Brittany Aldean’s Tucker Carlson Interview Amid Trans Rights Feud

Maren Morris isn't backing down from her online feud with Brittany Aldean. On Thursday, Jason Aldean's wife was a guest on Fox News' Tucker Carlson Tonight and doubled down on her beliefs regarding transgender children.

"I'm advocating for children," Brittany said on the show. "I think that children should not be allowed to make these life-changing decisions at such a young age. They are not mature enough; they should have parents who love them and advocate for them regardless."

After the interview, Maren posted a photo of herself seemingly from Tucker Carlson Tonight where she was labeled, "Lunatic country music person." The GRAMMY-winning country singer posted the screen shot along with the hashtag "#NewProfilePic."

Brittany and Maren's feud started after Brittany posted a video showing her before and after glam-up. She captioned it, "I’d really like to thank my parents for not changing my gender when I went through my tomboy phase. I love this girly life."

Cassadee Pope then took to her Instagram Story -- as well as Twitter -- and responded to Brittany's post saying, "You’d think celebs with beauty brands would see the positives in including LGBTQ+ people in their messaging. But instead here we are, hearing someone compare their 'tomboy phase' to someone wanting to transition. Real nice."

Maren then responded to Cassadee's message, tweeting, "It’s so easy to, like, not be a scumbag human? Sell your clip-ins and zip it, Insurrection Barbie."

Brittany reacted to Cassadee's post, writing, "Advocating for the genital mutilation of children under the disguise of love and calling it 'gender affirming care,' is one of the worst evils."

