Maren Morris Focuses on Family Time on Tour With Son Hayes Amid Brittany Aldean Feud

Maren Morris is focusing on her family amid her social media feud with Brittany Aldean.

The "The Bones" singer appeared unfazed by the drama surrounding her recent "Insurrection Barbie" comments, aimed at Jason Aldean's wife. After assuring fans that she "can handle this s**t," Morris took to Instagram to change the narrative and offer a sweet behind-the-scenes look at her life as a mama on the road with two-year-old son, Hayes.

"My baby has been out on the road with me all month and is the biggest trooper I've ever seen," she captioned a carousel of photos and videos from their recent adventures. "He's only 2, but has come alive on this run. He is talking more than ever, has seen every zoo, aquarium, and children's museum that America has to offer. He knows every band, crew and bus driver's name now, and lights up a room when I know how much this team has sacrificed to make my show go while they are missing their families at home."

"Kids and touring is a creative adjustment that a lot of people have helped us make a reality, but we are making it work," she continued. "We miss @ryanhurd and can't wait to be home."

Morris' husband, fellow country singer Ryan Hurd -- who is currently performing on his own tour -- recently defended his wife against those critics who declared her career over for challenging an allegedly transphobic comment from Aldean.

"Scoring quick points by picking on trans kids isn’t something that is brave at all. And I’m proud of Maren for sticking up for them. Badge of honor to have CO engage in completely normal discourse, too. Shut up and sing only applies to those who you disagree with," Hurd wrote on Twitter.

Later, he added, "Getting a lot of people telling me our career is over, as if the last time she spoke up about something it disappeared. Honestly, we’re pretty ok over here. Tours are good, got a 2 year old we love, we’re f**king fine, and I promise she isn’t going to shut up now."

Currently in the midst of her five-month, 41-city Humble Quest trek, Morris recently gave ET a look inside her tour bus, which features a drawer full of Hayes' toys (including a matching mini toy bus!) and a safari-themed bunk that turns into a hideaway crib. While Morris always brings her son on the road with her, she said that she and Hurd are holding out hope that he will steer clear of the music industry when he grows up.

"Oh, boy. My husband Ryan and I joke, we're like, 'I hope he's an accountant, that he doesn't end up in the music industry,'" she quipped. "But he probably will."

But if he must follow in Mom and Dad's footsteps, Morris mused that it may be to her benefit.

"Maybe he can be in the band someday," she said, joking: "Maybe he'll be my drummer or something and I won't have to pay him as much."