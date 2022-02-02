Marcus Scribner Shares His Hopes for the 'Black-ish' Legacy (Exclusive)

The world is saying goodbye to the Johnsons -- but their historic legacy will live on forever. Black-ish is ending this year after a seven-season run, and for Marcus Scribner, who stars as Andre Jr. Johnson in the series, he hopes that fans will remember the show for years to come.

“I feel like for me, shows like Everybody Hates Chris, Bernie Mac, I would see reflections of myself on TV,” he told ET on Tuesday while serving as guest host. "And I hope they can take that away and remember fondly, ‘Oh, I love Jr. and I love growing up with this family.’ I hope they were a part and that was our goal.”

During his time on the series, Scribner has starred alongside an all-star cast, including Anthony Anderson and Tracee Ellis Ross, who play his parents Andre and Rainbow Johnson, and Laurence Fishburne and Jennifer Lewis, who play his grandparents. Additionally, other family members are played by Yara Shahidi, Marsai Martin, Miles Brown, and Berlin and August Gross.

The cast of 'Black-ish.' Richard Cartwright/ABC via Getty Images

“It was an amazing experience,” he said about growing up on-screen. “When you’re surrounded with legends, you’re gonna learn everything from that.”

During its run, the cast has won numerous awards, had two spin-offs, and brought representation to primetime television that has rarely been seen before.

For Scribner, the level of success is beyond his wildest dreams. “I knew it was great,” he said. “But I don't think I knew we would take it this far.”

As for what we can expect from the Johnsons when the series wraps, Scribner remained tightlipped, quipping to ET, "I’m not trying to catch no Ls today."

The final episodes of black-ish air Tuesdays at 9:30 p.m. ET on ABC.