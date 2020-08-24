'Mapleworth Murders' Welcomes Maya Rudolph to the Quibi Series (Exclusive)

While fans eagerly await Maya Rudolph’s anticipated return to Saturday Night Live to reprise her Emmy-nominated impression of Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris, they can catch her making a musical appearance on Mapleworth Murders. And ET has the first look at her unexpected turn on the Quibi series.

“We were so lucky to get her to do the show before she became famous,” co-writer and star John Lutz (30 Rock) tells ET about landing a coveted guest role by Rudolph, who is now a three-time 2020 Emmy nominee. “It’s pretty great! I’m so happy for her.”

The former SNL star reunites with Andy Samberg and Fred Armisen as part of the singing quartet, BBPS (BcBillan Brothers Plus Sisters), who are the target of the latest string of murders in New Woodstream. “And not to give too much away, but one of the siblings may or may not end up dead or alive or in a coma or possibly just a little sick or a combination of these,” Lutz teases.

Lucky for them, Abigail Mapleworth (writer and star Paula Pell) is on the case, and hopefully will put an end to the murder spree before the BcBillans are completely picked off.

The latest guest appearances are just three of the many made by familiar faces in this satire of Murder, She Wrote. “Each episode always had a parade of popular actors and actresses of the time. We thought it would be the perfect way to get all of our funny friends to play bizarre characters,” Lutz says of getting the likes of D’Arcy Carden, Tim Meadows, Patton Oswalt, Jack McBrayer, Ike Barinholtz, Tina Fey, Wanda Sykes, Chris Parnell and Terry Crews to appear over the course of the series.

For the most part, Lutz says he and Pell were able pick up the phone and ask, “Hey, do you want to do this silly show with us?” But when it came to casting the BcBillan siblings, it took a little more effort to get Armisen, Rudolph and Samberg to sign on. “I promised to wash their cars for the next five years,” Lutz jokes.

Episodes 7-9, “Killer Voices,” of the Mapleworth Murders are now streaming on Quibi.