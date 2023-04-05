Mandy Moore Speaks Out About Suffering a 'Personal Betrayal' From Person 'Intimately Involved' in Her Life

Mandy Moore is opening up about a recent "betrayal" she experienced. The 38-year-old actress and mother of two took to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, sharing a photo of herself looking upset.

"At work. Dealing with some upsetting personal betrayal stuff from a new person in my life and trying to parce through what to learn from it," the This Is Us star wrote. "Don't trust people? Don't be too generous?"

Moore didn't elaborate on exactly what happened to make her feel so betrayed, but added that the unnamed person she's referring to "was intimately involved in my life for a short period."

"Man, some people really let you down," Moore wrote. "The selfishness and lack of respect and entitlement is WILD."

Mandy Moore/Instagram Stories

She then posted a second selfie with a small smile, writing, "Deep breath. So grateful for my family and babies and this life. I won't let anyone ROB that joy from me. Onward and upward, right?"

The actress later shared a selfie throwing up a peace sign and sharing some advice she received from a friend, "Let them know and let it go."

Moore didn't offer any more context into her personal comments, but she did later enjoy some family time with her 5-month-old baby boy, Ozzie.

Posting a cute video of the little guy to her Instagram, she jokingly captioned the clip, "'Baby pterodactyl contemplates life' 🦕"

Moore and her husband, Taylor Goldsmith, are also parents to 2-year-old son Gus.