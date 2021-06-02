Mandy Moore Shares Stunning Glimpse of Baby's Nursery as She Prepares to Give Birth

Mandy Moore is getting ready for her baby's arrival. The This Is Us star shared a glimpse of her stunning nursery as she prepares to give birth. The 36-year-old actress reposted photos on her Instagram Story on Saturday from interior designer Sarah Sherman Samuel, who has been creating the special room for her bundle of joy.

The photos show gorgeous black-and-white jungle-themed wallpaper, a large wooden couch with a white cushion and pillows, brown furniture, rust-colored curtains and a forest green crib. Moore is currently expecting her first child, a baby boy, with husband Taylor Goldsmith.

Just this past week, Moore -- who has been sharing pregnancy updates with her fans -- revealed that she was forced to rethink her birthing plan after her platelets dropped "exponentially."

"Weekly platelet check at the hematologist. My platelets have dropped exponentially during pregnancy and it’s sadly altered my birth ‘plan,'" she wrote alongside a photo of herself cradling her baby bump. "Any other pregnant folks in the same boat??"

In an interview with Romper last month, the "Cry" singer also revealed that before finding out she was pregnant, she had scheduled a surgery after discovering there was an issue with her uterus and possibly had endometriosis.The expectant mother said because of the issue with her uterus, she was hesitant to believe she was pregnant until she was 12 weeks along.

Just weeks away from meeting her baby boy, Moore said it feels "real now."

