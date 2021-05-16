Mandy Moore Says She'll 'Soak in Every Moment' of Making 'This Is Us' After News of Series' End

Mandy Moore's "favorite job" is coming to an end. It was revealed on Wednesday that This Is Us will end after its upcoming sixth season, and Moore took to Instagram on Friday to mark the "officially official" news.

"Officially official. One season left of my favorite job," she wrote. "You can bet we will be soaking in every single moment. #thisisus."

The actress' post also featured a tweet from This Is Us creator Dan Fogelman, reading, "Whoever casually first said "All good things must come to an end" never had to end their favorite thing. While sad to have just 1 season left, also grateful to NBC for letting us end the show how, and when, we always intended. We'll work hard to stick the landing. #ThisIsUs."

In a March interview with ET, Milo Ventimiglia discussed the final episodes of This Is Us.

"When we get to that and the whole thing has been uncovered [and] discovered, we know what the last couple episodes are and I'll say that the last couple episodes -- it's not going to be about the last moment, it really isn't about the last moment," he said.

"It may be something that is beyond anything that anyone could ever dream and it may be so simple that every single human on Earth can relate to. But I know the last several episodes, they're gonna be a ride so when you've seen them all we'll have a conversation and we'll go from there," he added.

