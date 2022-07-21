Mandy Moore Says She Felt Like an 'Absolute Shell' of Herself Before Canceling Her Tour

Mandy Moore is reflecting on the unsettling moments that led her to cancel the remainder of her In Real Life tour last month. The 38-year-old singer-actress spoke to Today Parents and explained that the decision was for the well-being of herself, her 17-month-old son, Gus, and her unborn baby, whom she is expecting with husband Taylor Goldsmith in October.

“I didn’t know I was pregnant when we planned the tour,” Moore shared, adding that she assumed she could "power through" just as she did while being on set filming This Is Us when she was in the third trimester of her first pregnancy.

"As it turns out, being on a set is worlds away from being on a tour bus,” Moore explained. “It was like trying to sleep on a wooden rollercoaster. Gus would be standing up in his Pack N’ Play while the bus was shaking — and I was like, ‘No, no, no. We can’t do this anymore.’"

"I foolishly thought 'if I did it before, I can do it again,'" Moore continued. "But every pregnancy is different. This time, I was caring for a toddler. I was walking around feeling like an absolute shell of myself. I was scared I was going to adversely affect my [unborn] baby and his growth."

While Moore said she had "been looking forward to this [tour] for a decade and half," she knows that "ultimately, nothing trumps your health, and the health of your baby."

Luckily, Moore has the support of not only her husband, but her OBGYN, who was relieved she decided to cancel her shows. "She was like, 'I know you’re a tough cookie like me, but you’re just gonna rest now, OK?'"

Goldsmith, for his part, agreed that Moore's health comes first, and reminded her that she can always go on tour again in the future. “He tells me, ‘The most important thing is to listen to your body. We will do this again,'" she shared. "This isn’t the last time that you’ll be able to go on the road,. We will always make music a priority, and it will always be a part of our lives."

Moore announced her second pregnancy on Instagram just three weeks before sharing the news that she had pulled the plug on the rest of her summer tour.

"When we booked these shows, I wasn’t pregnant and although I truly thought I could power through, the way we are traveling (long hours on the bus and not getting proper rest) has caught up, taken its toll, and made it feel too challenging to proceed," she wrote on Instagram at the time. "I know that I have to put my family and my health (and the health of my baby) first and the best place for me to be right now is at home."