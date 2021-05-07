Mandy Moore Breastfeeds Baby Gus While Still in 'This Is Us' Makeup as Her Much Older Character

Mandy Moore's multitasking might be confusing for her 2-month-old son, Gus. The 37-year-old actress took to her Instagram Stories on Thursday in makeup to play the older version of her character, Rebecca Pearson, to share that she had finished filming the fifth season of her hit NBC family drama, This Is Us.

"That's a wrap from season 5, now I'm just feeding my child," she said, smiling while breastfeeding. Gus' tiny hand can be seen reaching up toward his mother's face.

"I hope he's not going to need therapy for this later," she joked.

Later in the evening, a makeup-free Moore shared another video expressing her gratitude for another season of the show.

"Just got home and got into bed and feeling really grateful," she said. "I cannot believe we've done 88 episodes of television. It is beyond my wildest dreams and comprehension. Just feeling incredibly grateful to have a job that I am so fulfilled by."

Back in March, Moore's This Is Us co-star and on-screen husband, Milo Ventimiglia, raved about the new mom and her husband, Taylor Goldsmith, to ET.

"I've said it so many times, but Mandy and Taylor are just the most lovely people, and the kind of people you want to be parents, raising someone, especially considering what the world is," he dished at the time.