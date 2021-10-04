Mama June's Daughter Lauryn 'Pumpkin' Shannon Expecting Baby No. 2

Lauryn "Pumpkin" Efird is having a baby!

Mama June Shannon's 21-year-old daughter is pregnant and expecting her second child with husband Joshua Efird. The two are already parents to 3-year-old daughter Ella Grace. Lauryn shared the exciting news with her Instagram followers on Friday night, posting photos of her pregnancy tests and ultrasound.

"Well the secret is out for everyone to know now!! Baby Efird #2 coming 2021 ❤️," the expectant mom wrote. "After almost 3 years we are finally having another blessing and couldn’t be happier. 🙏🏼😊 @official_josh_efird."

Lauryn and Joshua got engaged in June 2016, and welcomed their first child together in December 2017. They got married in Las Vegas in May 2018.

After Mama June and her boyfriend, Eugene Edward "Geno" Doak got arrested in 2019, Lauryn was given legal guardianship over her 15-year-old sister, Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson.

"As it stands today, we haven't seen each other in a year. So that is very complicated, going on and on with life and not being able to share those little moments with my mom," Lauryn admitted, "I think, not only for me, but for Alana, and even for [my 3-year-old daughter] Ella because she does love her Gigi. She does love being around her."

"But as being the mother, as being the guardian of Alana and being the mother to Ella as well, I have to protect them," she noted. "I have a job. [Mama June] may be sober, but I also don't want to take any chances, because before when she would say she was sober, she wasn't necessarily sober…It's not necessarily that I'm not proud of her, I just also don't want to get me or the kids' hopes up like I have several times before."

Lauryn also revealed that she's ready to say goodbye to reality TV and hopes to pursue a more traditional career path.

"Honestly, I want to go ahead and say goodbye if I'm being completely honest. Only because Alana grew up doing this and you don't really have a normal life during production. We have two days off a week and I can't get my life together in two days. I enjoy doing the show. I enjoy the income that it brings. I enjoy the lives that we impact," she explained. "Ultimately, I want to go and be a nurse at a hospital. I want to go and make an impact in a hospital somewhere. TV is not something that I think any of us really want to do anymore, but we just keep pushing ourselves."

