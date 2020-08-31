Maluma Steams Up MTV VMAs With 'Hawái' Performance

Papi Juancho has taken over the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards. After being introduced as the person "bringing Colombia to the VMAs," Maluma brought the sun and sand to Sunday's event, taking the stage to perform his latest single, "Hawái."

Accompanied by a handful of dancers sporting yellow swimsuits, the 26-year-old Colombian singer wore a yellow suit while performing at a special drive-in location, where fans enjoyed the performances in a safe and controlled environment while overlooking the New York City skyline.

At one point, the crooner wandered down amid the cars toward a second, smaller stage in the middle of the venue.

The performance culminated with fireworks shooting into the night sky.

Maluma is nominated for a VMA in the Best Latin Video category for "Que Pena" featuring J Balvin.

The Latin heartthrob made his VMA debut in 2018 when he performed "Felices los 4." ET's Keltie Knight spoke with Maluma on the red carpet that year, where he expressed how honored he was to perform during the show and be nominated.

"I feel super happy, super grateful," Maluma told ET. "I feel that this is a huge opportunity for me, for the Latin culture, actually. I feel like I’m representing my whole culture here because this is the first time that a Latin song does a complete set. I’m feeling super, super grateful, and I think you’re going to love it."

"Hawái," meanwhile, is the first single off Maluma's fifth studio album, Papi Juancho, which dropped earlier this month. For the artist, the new LP is a major milestone. As the singer explained during a livestream, "This year marks 10 years of making music. I have been reborn in all aspects, on a personal and artistic level. Please enjoy it."

"My real fans know who I am, they know my spirit and heart," he added. "I’ll let my music speak for itself."

For more on Maluma, see below.