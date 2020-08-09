Malin Akerman and Kat Dennings Are Trying to Survive the Holidays in 'Friendsgiving' Trailer (Exclusive)

The perils of Thanksgiving with the family are well-documented onscreen. Turns out, you might need a drink or two to get through the holiday with friends, too, as is the case in the upcoming comedy, Friendsgiving -- and ET can exclusively debut the trailer.

In writer-director Nicol Paone's debut, Abby (Kat Dennings) is actually looking forward to a low-key Thanksgiving with her best friend, Molly (Malin Akerman). She isn't expecting to also spend the day with Molly's cougar mother (Jane Seymour), cheating ex (Ryan Hansen) and new himbo boyfriend.

"I can't believe you're seeing someone already. Don't you think it's a little quick to move on?" Dennings' Abby objects in the trailer.

"Maybe I don't want to spend the day stuffing my face with sugar and regret," Akerman's Molly bemoans.

"That's the whole point of Thanksgiving, Molly!" Abby says. "Sugar and regret!"

The day only gets more chaotic courtesy of some party crashers, a stash of magic mushrooms and a trio of Fairy Gay Mothers, with a cast that also includes Aisha Tyler, Christine Taylor, Chelsea Peretti, Wanda Sykes, Margaret Cho and Fortune Feimster.

Friendsgiving is in theaters and available digitally and on demand Oct. 23.

Saban Films