Malik Beasley's Wife Files for Divorce Amid Larsa Pippen Drama: Report

NBA star Malik Beasley's wife, Montana Yao, has reportedly filed for divorce after pictures emerged of him holding hands with Larsa Pippen late last month.

Yao and Beasley got married in March after dating for two years and they share a 1-year-old son, Makai. On Thursday, E! News reported that Yao filed for divorce the very same day she saw the photos of him with Pippen.

The photos of the 24-year-old Minnesota Timberwolves guard and the 46-year-old ex of NBA legend Scottie Pippen were taken on Nov. 23 at a mall in Miami, Florida. Pippen, clad in all black, wore a mask while holding hands with Beasley, who also wore a mask and colorful striped sweats and a matching hoodie. Just one week earlier, Beasley left a flirty comment on a post on Pippen's Instagram, reading, "I just want to take you on a date and treat you like a queen."

On Wednesday, Pippen took to her Instagram Story to share a cryptic message with fans after the pictures emerged.

"Don't always trust what you see on social media," she posted. "Even salt looks like sugar."

Meanwhile, Yao appeared to be blindsided by the photos.

"I've always and will forever remain true to who I am and GOD has never let me down," the model posted on her Instagram Story on Tuesday. "The truth always comes out one way or another. Appreciate all the love y'all for real. Wow… I don't even know this man..this is wild y'all I'm seeing it for the time just like y'all."

And it appears even Pippen's eldest child, 20-year-old Scottie Pippen Jr., had something to say about the situation.

"Focused on myself and my goals. I'm not responsible for nobody's actions," he tweeted on Tuesday. "All good over here. 🤞."

Focused on myself and my goals. I’m not responsible for nobody’s actions. All good over here.🤞 — Scotty Pippen Jr (@spippenjr) December 1, 2020

Beasley isn't the first NBA star that Pippen has been linked to. Aside from her marriage to her now estranged husband -- which ended for the second time in 2018 when she refiled for divorce from the Chicago Bulls star -- she revealed last month that she actually dated Tristan Thompson before Khloe Kardashian during her appearance on the Hollywood Raw podcast with Dax Holt and Adam Glyn.

"I was seeing him, I had him come to L.A. I brought him to a party Kim had," she said. "I introduced him to all of them. Then a week later, or 10 days later, he started seeing Khloe. Which is fine, I don't even care. It's whatever. I'm the type of person that doesn't chase what's not for me. I will never chase a man; I will never put a leash on a man. I don't do that. I feel like, let you be great. If you want to be with other people, go ahead. I'm great by myself."

Pippen also talked about the end of her longtime friendship with the Kardashian family, putting the blame on Kim Kardashian West's husband, Kanye West.

"[Kanye] has literally brainwashed the whole family into thinking I don't even know what," she said. "I don't even know. He talks so much about me being this and that and this and that."

