Maisie Williams, Kit Harington and More Have 'Game of Throne' Reunion at 2021 Met Gala

One stylish reunion! This year's Met Gala brought out some of show business' most fashionable celebs -- including a few Game of Thrones stars who turned up looking incredible.

Maisie Williams was the first to arrive on the carpet, rocking a black, shimmering Thom Browne ensemble that slayed, with semi-sheer sleeves and leggings and shining black heels.

Williams, 24, looked appropriately fantastical trailing a black cape and dramatic styling that stood out in stunning contrast to the wild and kaleidoscopic color scheme of many other red carpet looks.

Later in the evening, two of Williams' former co-stars, Kit Harington and Rose Leslie, hit the steps as one of the night's biggest power couples.

Rose beamed like a ray of sunshine in a brilliant, yellow gown which paired beautifully with Harington's classic, dapper white tux.

This year's Met Gala theme is "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion," an exploration of the nation’s sartorial identity and a deep dive into American ingenuity. According to the press release, the exhibition opens Sept. 18 and will highlight "everything from the luxe ease of Halston's '70s glamour to Rodarte's ethereal edge and Kerby Jean-Raymond's powerful political vision for Pyer Moss."

