Madonna Mourns Her Late Brother Anthony Ciccone in Heartfelt Post About Introductions

Madonna is sharing a mournful message of gratitude. The pop icon honored her brother's memory on Monday, two days after his death at age 66.

The singer took to her Instagram story to share a throwback photo of herself and her brother, Anthony Ciccone, sitting at a restaurant table alongside a big group of boisterous friends.

Madonna drew an arrow to point out the much younger Anthony in the photo and shared a heartfelt message of love and thanks for the impact he had on her life.

"Thank you for blowing my mind as a young girl and introducing me to Charlie Parker, Miles Davis, Buddhism, Taoism, Charles Bukowski, Jack Kerouac, Expansive Thinking, Outside the Box," Madonna captioned the pic. "You planted many important seeds."

Madonna/Instagram

Anthony died Saturday after a decline in his health over the last few months, according to multiple reports.

Anthony's brother-in-law, musician Joe Henry, who is married to Madonna's sister, Melanie Ciccone, was the first to share the news, penning a heartfelt post on Instagram.

"My brother-in-law, Anthony Gerard Ciccone, exited this earthly plane last evening. I’ve known him since I was 15, in the spring of our lives in Michigan so many years now gone. As brother Dave Henry (who took this photograph) notes here, Anthony was a complex character; and god knows: we tangled in moments, as true brothers can. But I loved him, and understood him better than I was sometimes willing to let on," Henry wrote, making note of their often complicated relationship.

"But trouble fades; and family remains— with hands reached across the table," he continued. "Farewell, then, brother Anthony. I want to think the god your blessed mother (and mine) believed in has her there, waiting to receive you. At least for today, no one shall dissuade me from this vision."

Madonna, who is one of eight children, grew up in Michigan, where per Page Six, Anthony is believed to have been living at the time of his death.

According to the outlet, the pop icon and her siblings had a strained relationship with Anthony over the years due to his struggles with substance abuse.