Madame Tussauds London Reunites Meghan and Harry with Royal Family Ahead of Platinum Jubilee

It's a royal reunion! Madame Tussauds London announced on Wednesday that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wax figures re-joined the royal family's display room ahead of the queen's Platinum Jubilee next month.

The famous wax museum originally separated the Duke and Duchess of Sussex' figures from the rest of their family members when the couple moved to California in 2020. Their reunion this week is only temporary, meant to commemorate their return to the UK to celebrate Queen Elizabeth's 70-year reign.

"It felt only right that our figures come together once more on our Royal Throne Room set to join in the family festivities," Tim Waters, Madame Tussauds London general manager, said in a statement.

Courtesy Madam Tossauds

"We have a long history with The Royal Family, with British monarchs doing us the honour of sitting for our artists since 1809. We’re so proud this has continued into the 20th century and we continue celebrating major milestones for Her Majesty The Queen," the statement continued.

Also in anticipation of the event, the entire royal group will receive a black-tie makeover. Meghan wears the red, caped Safiyaa gown worn on one of her last Royal engagements at the Mountbatten Festival of Music at Royal Albert Hall in London and Kate Middleton now wears a Jenny Packham gown that she's worn to two different Royal functions. The men all wear tuxedos.

The queen's figure is the 23rd of 24 created by Madame Tussauds London during her seven-decade reign. She wears the white and silver lace dress worn in the official Diamond Jubilee portrait photography in 2012.