Machine Gun Kelly Says It Was an 'Honor' to Direct Fiancée Megan Fox in 'Good Mourning' (Exclusive)

Machine Gun Kelly's new movie, Good Mourning, was a family affair. In addition to co-directing the project with his best friend, Mod Sun, his wife-to-be, Megan Fox, also had a role in "stoner film." ET's Denny Directo spoke to MGK about directing his fiancée in the film and their upcoming wedding.

"I just think she's comedically genius," MGK, whose real name is Colson Baker, told ET between puffs of smoke. "I think she's so underrated as a comedic actor and just as an actor who can adapt to different faces and phases, so, it was an honor."

He continued, "It's so funny, I was trying to make her not look like Megan Fox. I was like, 'We should put an old lady wig on you,' and she was like, 'I got this,' and she was her and she was Kennedy. And Kennedy was kind of like an ode to Reagan from New Girl. So, everything was kind of Meta."

Fox was equally as honored to be working with Baker, telling ET that she's "super proud" of her fiancé.

"I mean, he was amazing, and so was Mod," Fox gushed. "He wrote the whole movie in like, three days, which is incredible. You could see his bursts of creativity, where he sort of downloads something from the universe and puts out an amazing product really quickly."

In addition to Fox, the film also stars Mod Sun's fiancée, Avril Lavigne, Snoop Dogg, Dove Cameron, Becky G and Pete Davidson -- who in 2018, Baker was living with in the basement of Davidson's mother's home.

"It's like an example of -- not to sound cliché -- but not giving up," Baker said of how his life has changed since living with the Saturday Night Live Comedian. "It is a trip, because there's so many times when you're ready to clock out. This movie -- it came from kind of like, a depressed place and turned into a comedy. It's funny, 'cause when you start to invite light into your life, it'll find its way to manifest in that way."

The film stars Baker as London Clash, a movie star whose world is hilariously turned upside down when he must choose between pursuing his one true love, Apple, played by Becky G, and landing a life-changing, starring role in a major motion picture.

Both off-set and on-screen, the film brought the laughs, and the "Emo Girl" singer made sure of that.

"We made a promise to ourself: if we aren't making people laugh on-set, off-camera, then we gotta just pack up and go home, and so, like, when people couldn't even hold the camera straight because the laughs were happening -- we knew were making the right choice," Baker shared.

Good Mourning isn't the only thing Baker is working on, he's also been busy planning his upcoming nuptials to the Till Death actress. While he remained tight-lipped about the details of their upcoming affair, he called their "love" the greatest project he's ever worked on.

"Love is probably the biggest project I've ever worked on," Baker admitted. "So, everything encompassing that. I give that more energy than I give my work."

Good Mourning hits theaters May 20.