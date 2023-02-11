Machine Gun Kelly Says He Was Electrocuted During Super Bowl Party Concert: 'And My Hair Stood Up'

Machine Gun Kelly gave an electrifying performance at a Super Bowl party on Friday night, and the evidence appears to be in the hair.

The GRAMMY-nominated singer took the stage Friday night at the Coors Light Bird's Nest Festival in Scottsdale, Arizona for a Super Bowl party when, out of nowhere, Kelly says he got electrocuted. He took to Instagram and posted video of him in the middle of his set when his hair suddenly started standing up.

Kelly overlayed the video with the text, "Yoo I got electrocuted and my hair stood up," along with a mind blowing, laughing and lightning bolt emojis.

According to video obtained by TMZ, Kelly's performing when his hair goes from flat on his head to suddenly reaching for the sky. He stopped for a second to address the crowd, though it's hard to hear exactly what he's telling them. The outlet reported that Kelly, who was not treated by EMTs, performed for two hours.

Machine Gun Kelly / Instagram

Machine Gun Kelly / Instagram

No word yet on what exactly led to MGK suddenly having a new hairdo in the middle of his performance, but he seemed to be chill about the whole thing.

The performance came two days before Super Bowl LVII kicks off Sunday at State Farm Arena. It also came less than a week after Kelly lost his first GRAMMY nomination on Sunday to Ozzy Osbourne. Kelly's fiancée, Megan Fox, took to Instagram and praised Kelly for taking the loss with grace.

"Congratulations on being in the very small percentage of artists who have received a Grammy nomination," Fox captioned photos of herself and Kelly. "You have handled this process with a grace and maturity that I haven’t seen from you before and I’m so proud of you."