Machine Gun Kelly on the Boy Band He Wants to Perform at His and Megan Fox's Wedding

Machine Gun Kelly already has the house band in mind for his wedding to Megan Fox!

The “Forget Me Too” rapper appears on Monday’s episode of Ellen and reveals -- during a game of Burning Questions -- which boy band he would want to perform during his big day. “Which boy band am I going to know the most songs of? For sure, *NSYNC,” he tells the host. “Which band do I surprisingly know all these facts about? BTS.”

The rapper shared that he once met the K-pop group at an awards show, and they were equally excited to meet him. “I remember I met them at the Billboard Awards,” he added. “And they were stoked to meet me. I think I have a better chance at getting BTS.”

The "Bloody Valentine" singer and the Jennifer’s Body actress got engaged in January, after almost two years of dating. Last month, the 31-year-old musician shared that he’s having a little trouble when it comes to planning the wedding.

When Late Late Show host James Corden asked when the wedding would be, Kelly was stumped. "When they can build me, like, a red river with gothic..." before cutting off and quipping, "The location is hard, trying to find a spot that's matching my artistic [vision]."

Although the rapper is trying his best to lock down the perfect location, the pair could be making their way down the aisle sooner rather than later. "They have talked about wedding plans and want something very dark yet romantic, that shows off their luxe and sexy sides, with black and red colors, lace," a source told ET. "Megan and Machine Gun Kelly know that they are each other's soulmates, so they want to get married sooner than later."

In the meantime, the pair has already expanded their family. Earlier this month, the duo shared that they welcomed a bengal kitten named Whiskey.