Machine Gun Kelly Gets Tattoo While Rehearsing For Tour: 'Multitasking'

Machine Gun Kelly didn't let show rehearsals stop him from getting some new ink! The 32-year-old singer took to Instagram on Wednesday to show off his multitasking skills, as he impressively sang while someone tattooed new ink on his thigh.

"Multitasking 💉👼🏼," MGK captioned the video. "Rehearsals are fun nowadays."

MGK is rehearsing for his upcoming Mainstream Sellout Tour, which is set to kick off Wednesday, June 8, in Austin, Texas.

In addition to his upcoming tour, MGK is busy planning his wedding to Megan Fox. He popped the question in January following nearly two years of dating.

Last month, a source told ET that the couple is in the "final stages" of wedding planning.

"They want a dark, sexy, very punk rock and glam celebration," the source said. "They're planning things together as one and looking forward to starting a new chapter together and looking forward to what the future brings and spending their lives together."

The source added of the couple, "Their relationship is very intense, dark, romantic and sexy and that's how they want their wedding celebration to be."